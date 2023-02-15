Home Business Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers the state of the nation address
by admin
Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his state of the nation address to the Federal Assembly on February 21, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“The Russian president will address the Federal Assembly on February 21. It will take place at the Gostiny Dvor headquarters,” he said.

The president delivered his previous speech to the country’s parliament in April 2021. Putin explained that there had been no state of the nation address in 2022 because the situation was evolving very rapidly and it was difficult to “fix the results in a specific point, as well as specific plans for the near future.”

This was reported by the Russian news agency Tass.

