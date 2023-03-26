Russian tennis player drives the web crazy

Hot tennis, with this photo Sofya Zhuk wanted to go beyond any limit.

The player made her debut when she was very young, winning the Torneo Avvenire under 16 at the age of 13. Sofia Zhuk he attracted the attention of the fans very soon, making himself known as a tennis promise. In 2015 you triumphed at Wimbledon junior climbing into the top ten of the world category ranking at number 4.

The Russian tennis player approached the world of sport very early, achieving great results since she was a child. However, over time the passion for tennis has been replaced by another, namely that for fashion. About her Her sexy photos of her are making sparks on social media and, with her latest shot of her, she wanted to push herself to the limit.

