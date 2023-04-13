Russian President Vladimir Putin – here on the phone at a charity campaign in January 2023. MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

According to researchers at the renowned Yale University, the Russian economy is in ruins, despite statements by the central bank. In a recent comment, two academics described Russia’s growth forecasts as Putin’s pipe dream. Statistics beyond those reported by Russia suggest the country’s economy has been hit hard by the sanctions.

Russia’s economy is in shambles. And the economic statistics touted by the country’s central bank are a “pure fabrication” by Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to two economists from the renowned Yale University.

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and Steven Tian, ​​two researchers at the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute, criticize in a guest post for TIME Magazine on Tuesday the economic forecasts of Russia. Its central bank is painting a picture of resilience amid Western sanctions and Russia’s costly invasion of Ukraine.

The central bank recently revised its GDP forecast, estimating that Russia’s economy will grow by 1 percent or contract by 1 percent this year – after previously expecting a contraction of 1 to 4 percent. But these numbers are “fictitious,” according to Sonnenfeld and Tian.

read too Russia’s two faces: Putin raises economic forecast, but war costs and sanctions are driving up the national deficit

Kremlin “picks out the raisins”

“Since the invasion of Ukraine, our data has shown that the Kremlin has become increasingly cherry-picking in releasing economic data, selectively discarding unfavorable data and releasing only those that are more favorable,” the researchers said.

They pointed to unpublished statistics that paint a bleak picture of Russia’s situation — including the country’s exports and imports, capital inflows and outflows, and oil and gas production data. “The statistics chosen by Putin are then ruthlessly disseminated in the world media and used by careless experts to make ridiculous forecasts that are unrealistically favorable to the Kremlin,” the researchers said.

Sonnenfeld and Tian particularly criticized the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which incorporated Russia’s economic forecasts into its own analysis of the country’s economy. The IMF currently estimates that Russia’s GDP will grow by 0.7 percent in 2023. But Sonnenfeld and Tian claim that the organization’s economists have privately admitted that they have “no insight” into the actual state of the Russian economy.

read too IMF raises forecast for Russia again: Putin’s economy is growing steadily, while Germany, the focus of attention on the euro, is shrinking

Putin ‘doesn’t want to win disinformation war’

Estimates, unsourced from Russian officials, suggest the country’s economy has been hit hard over the past year. According to some reports, Russia’s energy sector revenues have plummeted due to the EU-imposed ban on Russian oil and the $60 price cap, and other key sectors of the economy have plummeted by 60 to 95 percent, according to estimates by Sonnenfeld and Tian.

Other experts also assess the prospects for the Russian economy as poor, which is mainly due to the country’s isolation from world markets and a lack of investments in technologies. According to one think tank, the country could become a failed state by the end of the decade. The World Bank, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs expect Russia’s economy to contract this year.

read too Ukraine war: US leaks reveal when a red line would have been crossed for China

“Putin is losing the military war, the diplomatic war and the economic war. He must not win the disinformation war by naively falling for his fake economic data by Western media and policymakers,” the researchers said.

Check out the original article Business Insider

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings