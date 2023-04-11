The Russian economy is not doing well. An economist suspects that a collapse of Russia is possible. GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/Contributor/Getty Images

The Russian economy has become “more primitive” since the beginning of the war, economist Konstantin Sonin said, according to the Russian news agency Novaya Gazeta. The economist, whom Moscow has placed on its most wanted list, said Russia could follow the Soviet Union’s path toward “complete economic implosion.” “Everything that is happening now is making the Russian economy even more primitive and backward,” writes Sonin.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



Russia’s economy is becoming increasingly primitive as a result of the protracted war in Ukraine. The impact could put the country on the same path that the Soviet Union took three decades ago, said Russian economist and Chicago University professor Konstantin Sonin.

The war affects the Russian economy

Sonin, against which Moscow entered last month criminal proceedings has made an effort, told the Russian news agency on Sunday Nowaja Gasetathat the western sanctions have had “no impact” on the Russian economy so far. Rather, it is Vladimir Putin’s war effort that is slowing growth and fueling unrest.

read too “Twelve years after the invasion of Afghanistan, the Soviet Union was history. It’s going faster this time”: top economist sees Russia’s economy on the brink

“The sanctions are a result of Russian planes bombing Ukrainian cities, Russian tanks rolling down Ukrainian roads and Russian soldiers killing Ukrainians,” he said. “So talking about the impact of sanctions is like talking about the impact of fever on disease.”

The US, at the forefront of Europe and other countries, has imposed various sanctions on Russia and Russian individuals over the past year, including a ban on oil and fuel purchases and price caps.

Russia’s GDP is falling – is it collapsing?

The academic explained that the country’s GDP shrank by 3 percent instead of growing by 4 percent as expected. And with consumption and retail activity falling sharply, citizens have suffered even more than GDP reflects.

“Everything that is happening is making the Russian economy more primitive and backward,” Konstantin said. “That makes backwardness and primitivism even more persistent. And I think we will seriously follow the path of the Soviet Union from the 1970s to full economic implosion in the late 1980s.”

read too Russia is developing into a state-controlled economy and is becoming China‘s “resource colony”, according to economists

In his opinion, the collapse has already begun. According to new data, the Kremlin recorded in the first quarter $29 billion deficitas revenues from the energy sector continued to decline.

While Russia’s imminent demise may not be as dramatic as that of the Soviet Union, with certain parameters now in place that were absent decades earlier, the economic strain will be severe, Konstantin said. “Stagnation can reach levels that lead to the complete collapse of the state apparatus, as was the case in the 1990s.”

This article has been translated from English. You can find the original here.