Since Russia invaded Ukraine, its economy has been drastically weakened and transformed. Sanctions and boycotts from Europe, the US and other countries have forced Moscow to find new trading partners. A year after the war began, Russia cut its gas supplies to Europe by 90 percent.

Since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russian trade and the financial system, restricted energy supplies and voluntarily boycotted trade with Russia

Before Moscow’s “special military operation,” Russia was the 11th largest economy in the world, providing about a quarter of EU crude oil imports and nearly 40 percent of EU natural gas imports. Fourteen months later, the energy superpower’s supremacy has waned. The country’s economy has suffered a dramatic setback and has been restructured.

Trade between the euro area and Russia has collapsed, and European Central Bank calculations according to which the volume of trade has halved since before the war. European imports of Russian energy have fallen particularly sharply as sanctions led to a ban on coal in August 2022, crude oil in December 2022 and refined petroleum products in February 2023, according to ECB economists.

Crude oil exports in the EU collapse by almost 70 percent

Trade between the euro area and Russia as a graphic. European Central Bank, April 2023

The diagram above and the diagram below of the ECB Economic Bulletins show how the sanctions have changed trade in general and the flow of Russian crude oil exports in particular. ECB data shows that before the sanctions, the EU and Western countries were taking more than two million barrels of Russian oil a day. However, this pattern has effectively reversed and shifted to Asia. China and India took the bulk of the barrels when news of the EU oil embargo broke in December.

“The announcement in June of an upcoming EU embargo and the ‘self-sanctioning’ behavior of European customers meant that Russian seaborne crude oil exports to the EU fell by almost 70 percent (1.4 million barrels per day) between February and November 2022. declined.” That is what the ECB economists wrote in a recently published report Message adding that most of Russia’s oil flows have been diverted to Asia.

Russia’s crude oil exports by sea – left to non-sanctions states, right to sanctioning states. European Central Bank, ECB Economic Bulletin

The economists pointed out that Western sanctions initially led to a sharp drop in Russian seaborne crude oil exports. However, volumes have since recovered – reflecting Russia’s ability to divert trade.

“Overall, since the crude oil sanctions were imposed, Russian export volumes of crude oil by sea have remained virtually unchanged compared to export volumes in November 2022,” ECB economists said.

Russia is now mainly dependent on China

The chart below from the ECB also shows how dependent Russia has become on China and other Asian countries since the start of the war. The data shows that the US and much of Europe saw Russian imports fall by more than 5 percent from the pre-war period through January 2023, while China saw a reversal of more than 5 percent.

Finally, the war between Russia and Ukraine has made official Kremlin economic data suspect, according to analysts. ECB economist Adrian Schmith and economist Hanna Sakhno wrote in a report for the Center for Economic Policy Research in February that domestic economic activity provides more context for the country’s downturn.

Sakhno told Business Insider in an email Thursday that the dynamics of Russia’s GDP reflect increased military spending. They would cover up the real business cycle in the private sector.

“This is visible in our alternative tracker of domestic economic activity: declining retail sales, a slump in domestic aircraft purchases and stagnation in the housing market,” she explained. “These are the things companies supply and consumers buy in an economy and they have absorbed the impact. Our tracker shows a contraction in the Russian economy before the official figures are released because we use high-frequency indicators from the private sector.”

Private consumption from March 2022

The chart below, taken from the Sakhno and Schmith report, illustrates how the contraction in private consumption was largely responsible for the initial contraction in March 2022. According to the authors, this reflects the decline in imports that followed the sanctions.

According to this data, private consumption is primarily responsible for the decline. CEPR

