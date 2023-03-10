Home Business “Russia’s economy suffers catastrophically from the war” | Podcast Economics | DW
Business

by admin
“We woke up in a different world today!” That’s what German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said a year ago today in view of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since then, Putin’s troops have been devastating Ukrainian towns and villages, killing tens of thousands. Sanctions were imposed on Russia immediately after the war began, and the European Union is currently discussing what is now the tenth package of measures. Despite the sanctions, how much longer can Russia sustain the war economically?

We talk about this with Michael Rochlitz, he is a professor of economics at the University of Bremen. He researches authoritarian economic systems in Russia and China, and has taught and worked at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow for five years.

Editor at the microphone: Henrik Böhme

Technology: Jörg Morawetz

