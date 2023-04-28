Home » Russia’s shadow fleet could increase risk of collisions
Business

Russia’s shadow fleet could increase risk of collisions

by admin
Russia’s shadow fleet could increase risk of collisions

Shadow tankers are usually bought anonymously.
Angelos TzortziniS/AFP via Getty Images

Russia uses a shadow fleet of ships to transport its oil — increasing the risk of ship collisions, insurance companies say.

Russia started manufacturing these tankers last year to circumvent Western sanctions on its oil exports.

However, other tankers could easily collide with the Shadow Fleet ships.

Russia relies on its shadow fleet of oil tankers to evade Western sanctions. But Russia’s shadow fleet is increasing the risk of ship collisions at sea, industry experts say. They have serious concerns about Russia’s attempts to circumvent sanctions.

Experts from shipping and insurance companies said Russia’s growing number of shadow tankers increases the safety risk for other oil tankers. They could easily collide with the Shadow Fleet ships.

These tankers are Russian ships that often uninsured and out of applicable commercial regulations drive. To do this, they turn off their transponders, which are used to identify and locate the ships.

read too

Russia's economy is burdened by the consequences of the Ukraine war and the sanctions.

The oil price cap tears a hole in Russia’s war chest at the beginning of the year – despite widespread violations

“It’s an issue that we’ve been trying to explain to governments,” Mike Salthouse, executive director of the NorthStandard P&I Club, said Thursday to Reuters. “Nobody can have an interest in uninsured ships with dangerous cargo on board. You cannot receive payments or anything else.”

According to industry experts, the shadow tankers are usually bought anonymously – it is believed that most of them are transporting Russian oil. According to an estimate by the Scandinavian bank SEB, by the end of 2022 Russia had amassed around 270 ships in its shadow fleet.

See also  Honor X40 leads, Honor releases a variety of new autumn products

Estimated at half of all oil sales by Russia’s shadow fleet

Russia’s shadow fleet began expanding last year to circumvent Western sanctions. In particular, it was about circumventing the price cap of 60 US dollars (55 euros) per barrel. It prevents Russian oil suppliers from using Western shipping and insurance services unless they sell the crude oil below this threshold.

Around 50 percent of Russian oil sales are now handled by the shadow fleet, according to a research group. Russia sells most of its crude oil well above the price ceiling.

Russian oil suppliers are also suspected of conducting ship-to-ship transfers, manipulating a ship’s identification system and forging documents to disguise the origin of Russian oil.

Such practices could result in US firms inadvertently promoting trade in Russian crude oil outside the price cap, the US Treasury Department said in a recent warning. Attempts by Western countries to reduce Russia’s energy revenues have come to nothing, it said.

This text was translated from English by Jannik Rade. You read the original article here.

read too

In support of Ukraine: German government in talks with Greece over delivery of Leopard 1 tanks

You may also like

Def, green light from the Chamber and Senate....

Company – Rating agency Fitch downgrades France due...

The accounts of US big tech companies are...

Investing in Fixed Deposits: Pros & Cons |...

Regional Competitiveness Index 2022, so Europe is divided...

In the first quarter, insurance funds held more...

Hundreds of “ghost cars” in San Francisco

Agreement for the sale of Il Giornale to...

Resolution 12 of 04/24/2023 – Designation of San...

The German KPMG boss celebrates his farewell so...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy