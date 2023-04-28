Russia’s shadow fleet could increase risk of collisions

Shadow tankers are usually bought anonymously. Angelos TzortziniS/AFP via Getty Images

Russia uses a shadow fleet of ships to transport its oil — increasing the risk of ship collisions, insurance companies say. Russia started manufacturing these tankers last year to circumvent Western sanctions on its oil exports. However, other tankers could easily collide with the Shadow Fleet ships.

These tankers are Russian ships that often uninsured and out of applicable commercial regulations drive. To do this, they turn off their transponders, which are used to identify and locate the ships.

“It’s an issue that we’ve been trying to explain to governments,” Mike Salthouse, executive director of the NorthStandard P&I Club, said Thursday to Reuters. “Nobody can have an interest in uninsured ships with dangerous cargo on board. You cannot receive payments or anything else.”

According to industry experts, the shadow tankers are usually bought anonymously – it is believed that most of them are transporting Russian oil. According to an estimate by the Scandinavian bank SEB, by the end of 2022 Russia had amassed around 270 ships in its shadow fleet.

Estimated at half of all oil sales by Russia’s shadow fleet

Russia’s shadow fleet began expanding last year to circumvent Western sanctions. In particular, it was about circumventing the price cap of 60 US dollars (55 euros) per barrel. It prevents Russian oil suppliers from using Western shipping and insurance services unless they sell the crude oil below this threshold.

Around 50 percent of Russian oil sales are now handled by the shadow fleet, according to a research group. Russia sells most of its crude oil well above the price ceiling.

Russian oil suppliers are also suspected of conducting ship-to-ship transfers, manipulating a ship’s identification system and forging documents to disguise the origin of Russian oil.

Such practices could result in US firms inadvertently promoting trade in Russian crude oil outside the price cap, the US Treasury Department said in a recent warning. Attempts by Western countries to reduce Russia’s energy revenues have come to nothing, it said.

This text was translated from English by Jannik Rade. You read the original article here.