Ruzza and Lollobaroque: winning couple, thousands of people for the watch day

Ruzza and Lollobaroque: winning couple, thousands of people for the watch day

Ruzza and Lollobaroque: winning couple, a thousand people for the Ruzza watch day

Ruzza and Lollobaroque protagonists of the watch day, many VIPs and many influencers present at the event

The one of Lorenzo Ruzzanicknamed the “crazy watchmaker” for her viral videos, she is a brilliant find. With Lollobaroque it has sent a district of Milan into a tailspin, where over a thousand people have poured – since the early hours of dawn – for the first event “Ruzza whatch DAY“: a totally free event, which took place in the Ruzza boutique from 10 to 15.

Undisputed protagonists the “Ruzza Watches”, delivered free of charge. Many VIPs and many influencers present at the event, enhanced by the collaboration with Lollo Baroqueknown Tiktoker, in the creation of the exclusive and limited Ruzza Watch. Surely, it won’t just be Ruzza’s first appointment. Which will give life to others. But we still don’t know when.

