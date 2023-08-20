Rwanda: agriculture, Agra launches strategy to expand financing and access to markets

The five-year agricultural strategy launched by the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (Agra) in Rwanda plans to double the investments it supports.

According to Jean Jacques Mbonigaba Muhinda, Agra’s regional head for eastern and southern Africa, part of the funding is backed by Usaid, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Mastercard Foundation, among others. “We’re actually planning to invest between $40 million and $50 million over the next five years in Rwanda, which will be roughly double what we invested in the last strategy,” Mbonigaba said.

“Agra is helping us reach out to other lenders and like-minded partnerships to help access markets, improve our production and have tangible products of good quality and quantity,” said Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, Minister of Trade and Industry of Rwanda during the launch of the new strategy in Kigali, which will focus on supporting small, informal and underfunded companies, with particular attention to SMEs led by young people and women. The Agra National Strategy for Rwanda 2023-2027 will also focus on creating job opportunities for youth and women in the agricultural value chain.

With the project, Agra Rwanda is seeking to create 132,000 fulfilling and decent jobs for young people and women through investment and strengthening career paths for their benefit. In this, the alliance has selected four complementary and integrated business lines that include seed systems, sustainable agriculture, inclusive markets and trade (IMT), and political and state capacity (PSC). In addition to the four business lines, Agra and its partners have selected three cross-cutting areas such as inclusiveness (enabling women and youth to contribute to agriculture for their economic empowerment), climate change adaptation (equipping farmers and strengthening food systems to absorb and recover from shocks) and nutrition (improving nutritional outcomes by diversifying crops and ensuring food availability).

The core business line for Rwanda for the 2023-2030 strategy is Inclusive Markets and Trade (IMT), while being complemented by other business lines to support the country in building inclusive and competitive markets through value-added and trade.

According to Mbonigaba, the overall goal of the new strategy is to build on the results of the previous strategy, in which Agra has invested more than $20 million over the past five years since 2017. In this strategy, the focus has been mainly on building a seed scheme for Rwanda in terms of support to private companies.

“Entering the new 2023-2027 strategy, we will move to the next level of investment and focus on strengthening the capacity of small and medium-sized enterprises engaged in the agri-food sector, mainly in seed production, seed processing, seed marketing, other inputs and other technologies, and even SMEs that are involved in market activities such as processing, storage, value addition and offtake, among others,” he concluded. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

