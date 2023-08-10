Home » Rwanda: by 2030 an entirely green neighborhood in the capital
Business

Rwanda: by 2030 an entirely green neighborhood in the capital

by admin

The government of Rwanda has dedicated 14.4 hectares of land to the Green City Kigali Company (Gckc), a state-owned company, for the construction of 2,000 “green houses” through a public-private partnership.

“We have already raised €40 million to steer the project, enabling us to begin initial studies. Our aim is to deliver the project through a public-private partnership,” said Basil Karimba, managing director of the Gckc, responsible for project execution, before adding: “The project aims to address the challenges of affordable housing, giving priority to environmental protection and sustainable urbanization”.

Last week the cabinet approved the ministerial order allocating state land in the capital for green houses as part of the Green City Kigali Project in Kinyinya sector, Gasabo district. The global project aims to provide affordable housing for lower- and middle-income groups, promoting sustainable, culturally compatible and climate-resilient urban communities that set new replicable standards across Rwanda.

In 2022, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCBStudios), a British architectural design firm, was chosen to develop the Kigali Green City master plan and detailed designs for the pilot phase.

The Rwanda Green Fund is overseeing the implementation of the project with financial support from German development cooperation through the KfW Development Bank and the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

The construction and occupation of the 16-hectare pilot phase is expected to be completed by 2030. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the steps to take to start a fair and equitable green transition:

See also  the Ebola-like virus, a new nightmare - Libero Quotidiano

You may also like

China’s Deflation Crisis: Sluggish Household Consumption and Weak...

The real estate sector in China is faltering...

Pier Silvio in politics, the Italians have no...

Cooking box provider: Hellofresh reports record quarterly results

Disney catches its breath, online video and price...

ESOP: This is how participation programs remain attractive...

Saudi Arabia changes the multipolar ‘grand mediation’

The silent crisis of the Chinese real estate...

Russia is to blame for US inflation, economist...

Argentina between chaos and inflation over 110%: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy