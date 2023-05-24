Rwanda: RwandAir partner of the Basketball Africa League for the third time

RwandAir has confirmed its sponsorship of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) for the third consecutive year.

Fans will be able to fly with the airline to watch the playoffs and finals, which kick off this season on Saturday May 20 at Kigali’s BK Arena and conclude on Saturday May 27 when a new champion is crowned.

“We are proud to partner once again with the Basketball Africa League and welcome fans of the league to Rwanda to witness the exhilaration of this final season,” said Yvonne Makolo, Chief Executive Officer of RwandAir. “RwandAir – added the same – recognizes the profound ability of sport to bring people together and we are thrilled to take on the role of official partner of the third season of BAL”. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

