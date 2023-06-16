Home » Rwanda: Volkswagen wants to increase demand for electric tractors
Rwanda: Volkswagen wants to increase demand for electric tractors

It is to contribute to future green mobility in Africa that Volkswagen intends to build a modern farm equipped with electric tractors in Rwanda as part of a pilot project for which the company has just signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government. The MoU was signed by the Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Ildephonse Musafiri, Serge Kamuhinda, CEO of Volkswagen Mobility Solutions Rwanda, and Martina Biene, President and CEO of Volkswagen South Africa.

“The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Rwanda marks another milestone for Volkswagen’s sustainable mobility flagship projects in Rwanda. Our long-term plan is to increase the demand for electric batteries in Africa by introducing locally relevant business solutions. The future of mobility in Africa will also be determined by the storage and distribution of green energy. With GenFarm, we hope to meet customers’ mobility needs with a high transformative impact on the African economy,” said Martina Biene.

As part of the MoU, the Government of Rwanda has agreed to provide land in Gashora (in Bugesera District) for the project, as well as assist with the permit and licensing requirements of the project.

The goal of the GenFarm project in Rwanda is to create a positive and sustainable socio-economic and environmental impact on the community by creating a carbon neutral business ecosystem. The GenFarm project is a holistic ecosystem of electronically powered mechanized agricultural services for rural areas in Africa that is reliable, sustainable and environmentally friendly. The excess energy used to charge the electric tractors will provide energy for post-harvest handling and storage. The pilot project in Rwanda is led by Volkswagen Group Innovation in collaboration with Volkswagen Mobility Solutions Rwanda. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

Read our focus on the opportunities related to the mechanization of agriculture in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/sempre-piu-agroindustria

