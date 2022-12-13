AMD has finally released the RX 7900 series graphics card, but according to our actual test of Kuai Technology, although the RX 7900 XTX beat the RTX 4080 as expected, the overall performance is only barely ahead, with an average rate of less than 5%, and the power consumption is much higher. As for the test, we once suspected that the data was wrong.

The only good news is that the price is indeed relatively low. RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX start at the original price of 7399 yuan and 7999 yuan respectively.

In fact, the RX 7900 XTX should not perform so mediocre in terms of architecture design, specification parameters or official publicity, so where is the problem? Is the BIOS and driver optimization not in place?

Veteran hardware player0x22hPut forward a point of view that there are major flaws in the RDNA3 architecture design, that isAfter the addition of the SIMD32 unit, the register specification has not been increased accordingly, resulting in the fact that the two FMA instructions in the VOPD format in the Wave32 unit can only use one source operand register (operand register) and one shared immediate value (immediate value) at the same time. , the situation under Wave64 is similar.

This causes the internal computing resources of the RDNA3 GPU to be tight,The actual peak performance is only 5/6 of the theoretical value, in other words, more than 16% of the theoretical performance is wasted.

In addition, the RDNA3 architecture introduces the concept of dual launch, and the equivalent number of stream processors doubles, but it seems that it has not exerted its due strength.

Of course, the above views are all speculations and cannot be confirmed by AMD.