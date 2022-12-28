After the release of the RX 7900 series, the bad news continued: the performance did not meet expectations, the rumored architecture design was flawed, the standby power consumption was high, and the core temperature was too high…

Now, Reddit netizen “u/nero1338” posted that,He bought a public version of the RX 7900 XTX, when playing “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2”,The core temperature of the graphics card is 74°C, while the temperature of the Hot Spot really reaches 110°C– The AMD driver refers to the latter as “Junction temperature”.

at the same time,The fan of the graphics card is fully fired, and the speed reaches 100%.

He tried reinstalling the drivers, manually setting the case fan speed to 100%, but nothing changed.

He contacted AMD to ask for a return, but AMD directly refused, saying that such a temperature is normal.

Another netizen encountered a similar situation. Although he was allowed to request a return, there was a condition that the box could not be opened.

It’s better not to return the product, where does the temperature come from without opening the package and using it?

In fact, just a few days ago, the German hardware media HardwareLuxx once found that the hot spot temperature of the RX 7900 series card can reach up to 110°C, but the non-public version is not so high. It can’t help but suspect that there is a problem with the heat dissipation design or assembly of the public version.

German hardware master Der8auer also conducted research on this issue,The preliminary conclusion is that there is no problem with the GPU itself, and it should appear that the radiator is not installed properly, or the quality of thermal grease and thermal paste is not high.

He speculates that it may be because the Navi 31 core adopts the Chiplet small chip design, which is divided into one GCD and six MCDs. In terms of the design and installation of the heat sink, AMD has not done enough pertinence, which affects the heat dissipation efficiency. .