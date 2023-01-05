Home Business RX 7900 XTX high temperature 110 degrees frequency reduction: AMD confirms that there is a problem with heat dissipation – yqqlm
RX 7900 XTX high temperature 110 degrees down frequency: AMD confirms that there is a problem with heat dissipation

2023-01-04

AMD is now giving the latest response to the RX 7900 XTX “high fever” of 110 degrees (Hotspot hotspot temperature), which has recently sparked heated discussions in the hardware circle:

According to the investigation so far, the RX 7900 XTX public card’s frequency reduction problem is related to the cooling scheme used, and it seems to only affect a limited number of sold graphics cards.

AMD hopes that these customers can contact the official support line as soon as possible.

However, AMD did not point out which part of the heat dissipation problem this time. Previous hardware Up owners analyzed that the problem lies in the improper installation of the heat dissipation fan, the material of the VC vapor chamber is not good enough, or even the coolant in the vapor chamber is insufficient. etc.

According to the internal information learned by the German master Igor’s Lab, at least 4~6 batches of public cards will be affected this time.

The only good thing is that AMD did not release the public version of the RX 7900 XTX for the Chinese market.

In addition, judging from AMD’s statement, a large-scale recall should not be arranged.

