Ryanair against expensive flights, Urso: “They change their market consultants”

Ryanair against expensive flights, Urso: “Intolerant of competition, change their consultants”

The minister bear respond in kind to the accusations of Ryanair. Having not taken the government’s decision on expensive flights well, the CEO of the low-cost airline, Eddie Wilsondescribed the new Italian law as “ridiculous, illegal and Soviet”.

To intervene in defense of the decree is the minister of companies and made in Italy in person, Adolfo Urso, who responds with a provocative tone to the criticisms of the American top manager. Interviewed by TgCom24, the minister declared: “Ryanair needs good commercial law advisers, someone who understands the market because over the years he has shown a certain impatience with market rules”, he teases bear.

Dear flights: EU, Ryanair? we do not comment on specific companies

“We do not comment on any statements or claims about any particular airline.” This was stated by Adalbert Jahnz, spokesman for the European Commission, answering a question on the controversy with Ryanair after the announcement of the new Italian measures on the cost of flights

“Ryanair”, he continues, “it has been sanctioned eleven times in recent years by the competition and market authority. They need good commercial law advisers, someone who understands competition, the market and citizens’ rights”.

“We intervened with a decree that protects the market and consumers. The market – he explains bear – it is not the Far West where speculators take advantage, it is regulated by the State, by the laws, by the authorities and by the EU. Yesterday morning I received the CEO of Ryanair and then we had a confrontation with Ita because it is our intention to open a table to boost air traffic even in the face of events such as the Jubilee and the Cortina-Milan Olympics and then the 2033 Jubilee”.

Ryanair against the Omnibus decree, Urso: “The algorithm is not a Soviet invention, profiling is not admissible”

“The algorithm it is not a Soviet invention because it did not exist in Soviet times: it was born in the homeland of rights, the United States” with mechanisms “which, depending on the user’s spending capacity, offer different prices, or free up seats according to the needs of the moment, a sort of flight auction, a user profiling that is not permissible. We intervened according to the European rules and we are available to provide all the clarifications”, said Minister Urso.

“The state”, he finally concludes, “has a duty to intervene when the citizen is subjected to an action that does not respond to market rules”. On the cost of flights, “we have acted according to European rules” the minister points out, indicating that in the islands “there is no adequate market alternative”.

Dear flights: Russian (FdI), Ryanair demonstrates Government on the right track

“Ryanair’s broken reactions to the measures taken by the government clearly show that the executive is on the right track to control flight prices. As Minister Urso rightly pointed out, the airline would need commercial law experts to understand that its practices have repeatedly been incorrect, demonstrating the repeated sanctions in which it occurred. As far as we are concerned, therefore, no step backwards on the choices made, to protect citizens and the national interest”. This was stated by the senator of the Brothers of Italy Raoul Russo, FdI group leader in the bicameral insularity commission.

Ryanair: Gasparri, no lessons, apologies to the Italian authorities

“All consumers have appreciated the advantages of companies like Ryanair over time. It is a good thing that it can offer services in Italy as well as all over the world. And we hope that it can and will continue to do so at the best market conditions, for the convenience of those who, with convenient rates, were able to use the air vehicle. However, it is difficult to put up with market lessons, in honestly exaggerated tones, from the Ryanair administrator. Because we know well how, for years and years, subsidies in many airports have allowed Ryanair to organize flights at low cost. And I have repeatedly asked myself why, in a Europe attentive to alleged state aid to the smallest of artisans, there has been such great tolerance towards real aid, with public money, to the benefit of Ryanair or of other so-called ‘low cost’ companies”. Forza Italia senator Maurizio Gasparri declares it in a note. “In short – adds Gasparri -, before giving lessons you need to be in a position to impart them. And this gentleman must come to our after-school hours. Don’t dare to use tones like those he has put in place and for which he must be ashamed and must apologize to the Italian authorities”.

