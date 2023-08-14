Ryanair and the other low cost story in Italy

Ryanair’s reaction to our government’s provision which sets a limit on the cost of airline tickets sold in Italy for the islands has rediscovered the old grudges of those who -today- Ryanair really doesn’t like. We specify “today” because if we go back a few years when in Italy people complained that flying from Rome to Milan cost more than flying from Italy to New Yorkthe landing of the Irish company in our country raised a general hallelujah chorus: the first European low cost was finally operational in Italy.

We could show you the headlines of the Italian newspapers where people rejoiced that flying had finally become democratic, that everyone could take the plane, that flying was finally within everyone’s reach, the plane was no longer an elite means. Effectively Ryanair first and then all the other low cost companies that followed gave a healthy and innovative shot in the arm to the elephantine world of traditional airlines, by someone called the empire of heaven and we challenge anyone to say otherwise. Having said that, sincerely this outcry against the airline which had the undeniable advantage of giving a jolt to the Iata tariff cartel due to which -it is worth remembering- whether you were flying Air France, or TWA or Alitalia the fare was always the same, it is difficult to understand. In short, we have already forgotten how much a Rome-Milan flight cost.

We continue to tell of favoritism on the part of Brussels

In quoting these favorites, someone should re-study the “Charleroi case”; they keep coming up the funds paid by the airports to the airline pretending not to know that the matter is by now regulated at a community level and forgetting the detail that in a country like ours where the national airline has been in a coma for decades, if there hadn’t been low cost airlines, quite a few airport operators would have closed its doors.

It is true, the turnover produced in Italy by Ryanair represents over 30 percent of the total, but this detail cannot be presented as a fault, a sort of gift from our country to the Irish company. These are arguments that border on the ridiculous since if Italy continued to fly and new destinations opened up, despite Alitalia’s continuous slimming cure, we owe it to Ryanair.

But the positive points don’t end there

In fact, Ryanair has taught traditional airlines how to solve the problem of no shows and overbookings. Ryanair pioneered an innovative policy: the airline does not confirm the reservation until the passenger pays the fare. Only when this happens is the seat confirmed, and the company continues to accept reservations until all available seats are filled, not one more.

If some passengers make a no-show or do not show up at check-in, the company will not refund the fare and therefore whether you fly or not, the seat has in any case been “sold”: it had been created the system to avoid overbooking which, as the companies tell us, serves to protect themselves against the many passengers who book but do not show up. Yet despite the existence of systems to protect themselves from the practice of overbooking, traditional carriers, with the blessing of IATA, continue to apply it.

And in any case, the big news was the prices of the tariffs finally calmed down

If today Ryanair manages to handle almost fifty million passengers a year from/to Italy, a figure never reached even by Alitalia in its golden age, there must obviously be a reason and it cannot be the subsidy received from the airports but also thanks to the fact that with its more than five hundred aircraft that make up the fleetrunning into a disruption is a possible but highly improbable event, contrary to what happens on connections operated by companies that have a fleet as many fingers on a hand.

Finally, coming to the controversy of the day, the one on government measures against expensive flights, we reiterate the rules in force. In a climate of deregulation, airlines are free to apply fares at their complete discretion: it is the law of the market. What the law prohibits are tariff cartels that is, the commercial practices on the basis of which several companies agree to apply equal tariffs on the same segment.

This is what can be prohibited

The rest just means entering a straight leg in a now deregulated sector where each carrier must be left free to apply the rate it deems most valid for its business needs. Therefore, if a cartel has truly been signed between several companies in pricing certain segments, the Antitrust Authority must intervene to fine the responsible carriers, but we believe that government interventions regarding the applied tariffs are wrong. Anyone who is saying that if Alitalia ended badly is Ryanair’s fault really demonstrates a lack of knowledge of the culture of the commercial airline industry. Ryanair is present in all European countries but in none of them has “killed” the respective flag carrier. If this has only happened in Italy, let’s examine our conscience about who we have placed at the helm of our company. It’s time to stop blaming the blame deriving from our congenital incapacity, the usual “bad” foreigner.

Anthony Bordoni

