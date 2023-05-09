Ryanair: focuses strongly on the recovery of tourism and orders 150 Boeing 737 Max 10

Ryanair is ready to place a major order with Boeing for around 150 737 Max 10 aircraft, just days after the official end of the Covid emergency declared by the WHO. The main low-cost airline is therefore betting on the recovery of the tourism sector, which has gained momentum in recent months with an increase in bookings for city trips and summer holidays.

The agreement, which could be announced as early as today, provides for the possible addition of 50 options. The deal underscores the renewed willingness of airlines to invest in fleet upgrades as tourism recovers.

Ryanair is Boeing’s largest customer in Europe. Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said in late March that the airline had resumed talks with Boeing for up to 200 narrow-body planes, with possible deliveries expected between 2027 and 2031.

Previously, Ryanair had increased its order for the 737 Max 8 version with a high density configuration to a total of 210 aircraft and has already received around 100 aircraft. The airline has continued to purchase larger aircraft to expand capacity, moving from the 189-seat 737-800 to the 197-seat Max 200 to the 230-seat Max 10. O’Leary is expanding the fleet as it looks to grow traffic to 225 million passengers over the next four years.