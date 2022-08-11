Home Business Ryanair: O’Leary, goodbye flights at 10 euros, weighs the expensive fuel
Ryanair: O'Leary, goodbye flights at 10 euros, weighs the expensive fuel

Ryanair: O’Leary, goodbye flights at 10 euros, weighs the expensive fuel

Farewell to the super discounted rates of Ryanair. Flights at 0.99 or 9.99 euros are destined to disappear due to the expensive energy that broke out with the war in Ukraine and which also weighs on the aviation sector. This was stated by the group’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, interviewed by Bbc Radio 4.

In a very broad talk on inflation, O’Leary he explained that the low cost sector – which will resist because people will continue to fly “frequently” – is inevitably affected by oil increases. «I don’t think – she said – that there will be more flights for 10 euros. Our average rate was 40 euros last year, we will go towards 50 in the next 5 years. Our super discounted promotional rates, those at 1 euro, 0.99 or even 9.99, I think will not be seen for a number of years. Ryanair – concluded the CEO of Ryanair – will however continue to have “millions of seats at 19.99 euros, 24.99 and 29.99 euros”.

