Ryanair reaches out to Urso: commitment confirmed, new meeting in September

Ryanair CEO extends his hand to Adolfo Urso: commitment confirmed, towards a new meeting in September

Sources from the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (Mimit) let it be known that the minister Adolfo Urso today received a letter from the CEO of Ryanair, Eddie Wilsonin which the company confirms its commitment to the country, outlining its plans for medium and long-term development in Italy and illustrating their positions on the rules introduced with the decree law approved by the Council of Ministers on 7 August last.

In his reply, Minister Urso, in reiterating the full correspondence of the new rules to the European regulatory framework, at the same time confirmed the willingness to meet again, in the first days of September, the company, to deepen what was already discussed in the meeting held on Wednesday 9 August, also with regard to the user protection in areas where adequate market alternatives do not exist. The minister also confirmed his intention to activate a table sector, already in the month of Septemberat the end of a broader agenda of meetings already underway with the main air carriers operating in Italy and with those intending to open new routes.

The table will be the venue for constant discussions between the competent ministries, local authorities, sector associations and airlines, also with a view to identifying solutions useful for vector developmentwithin a country system framework that guarantees adequate services to citizens and businesses, in the awareness that the greatest growth performance is recorded in Italy.

