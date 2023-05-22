Ryanair regains profit, passengers are on the rise but so are tickets: +10%

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ryanair ended fiscal 2023 with a net profit of €1.43bn, close to its record-breaking 2018 result, which was the opposite of the previous year’s result when it posted a loss of €355m. For the current year it expects to improve on 2023, supported by a summer boom in demand and rising ticket prices in which the low-cost airline will carry a record number of passengers.

Return to profit and capacity beyond pre-Covid levels

In the fiscal year ended in March, the carrier transported 168.6 million passengers, 74% more than in 2022 and with a turnover of 10.78 billion euros (+124%). Ryanair Holdings expects a 10% increase in passengers carried over the summer and a “modest year-over-year increase” in net profit in the current fiscal year during which it expects to carry 185 million passengers at 125% capacity compared to the period preceding the pandemic.

Tickets up 10% and passengers at 185 million

Summer ticket prices are up from last year, with fares 10% above pre-Covid levels. “To date, summer 2023 demand is robust and rates for the summer 2023 period are ahead of last year,” O’Leary said. “Q1 rates, which benefited from a strong Easter in April if compared to the very weak previous year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine – will be significantly higher than in the first quarter of 2022-23.

Ancillary revenues for services such as priority boarding and on-board food have risen to €23 per passenger from €19 pre-Covid. While the cost of fuel will still be heavy estimated at more than 1 billion euros in the current fiscal year, but higher revenues will offset the increase in costs.

Target 300 million passengers by 2034

Ryanair was among the fastest carriers to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and is now first in many European countries from Ireland to Italy to Spain and second in the UK. The Irish airline recently ordered up to 300 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, targeting 30% of the European air travel market by 2034. The company is confident it will meet its goal of carrying 185 million passengers this year, with a summer program covering nearly 2,500 routes and 3,000 daily flights and a long-term ambition to fly 300 million annually by 2034, more than any airline has ever achieved. However, it warned that the number of passengers carried this year could be slightly lower due to delays from Boeing, its sole aircraft supplier.