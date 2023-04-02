Ryuichi Sakamoto died, the soundtrack for “The Last Emperor” won an Oscar and a Grammy

The music world mourns today Ryuichi Sakamoto. Rising to fame in the 1970s with the influential Japanese group Yellow Magic Orchestra, his score for “The Last Emperor” won an Academy Award and a Grammy. The electronic innovations of Sakamoto helped lay the foundations of synth-pop, house music andhip-hop. But he was perhaps best known for his scores, including that of the WWII drama film”Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence”in which he also starred alongside friend David Bowie as the commandant of a prison camp.

The track “Forbidden Colors” from the 1983 film, featuring vocals by David Sylvian, became a worldwide hit for Sakamoto, who also collaborated with Thomas Dolby and punk legend Iggy Pop in the 1980s. Sakamoto won the Oscar with the soundtrack of the 1987 film “The Last Emperor” by Bernardo Bertolucci, which tells the story of the last Chinese emperor Puyi.

Subscribe to the newsletter

