Tonight, AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series processor evaluation has been lifted. We have tested the performance level of this generation of processors in detail in the first evaluation. Single-core and multi-core are greatly improved compared to the previous generation Ryzen 5000.

In addition to CPU performance, Ryzen 7000 has a small problem worth paying attention to, that is, this generation integrates iGPU core display unit, which is the first time for the Ryzen desktop version of non-APU series in 5 years, but this core display only has 2 CUs unit, frequency 2.2GHz.

Compared with the Ryzen APU, the nuclear display scale of the Ryzen 7000 is only 1/4 to 1/3 of the level.AMD also emphasized that the integrated core display is not for playing games, but it can light up the machine test verification when the independent display is not needed.

What is the performance of the Ryzen 7000’s nuclear display? The PCmag website has a special test, which simply compares 4 games, including “Total War: Three Kingdoms”, “F1 2022”, “Bioshock: Infinite” and “Tomb Raider”.

There is no need to elaborate on the results. Whether it is 720p or 1080p in the 4 games, the core display of the Ryzen 7000 is almost a single-digit number of frames, the highest is only 19 frames, and the low is even only 4-6 frames, see PPT slice level.

In short, the core display of the Ryzen 7000 is really as bright as the AMD set. It should be no problem to surf the Internet or watch a video at ordinary times.In this regard, Intel’s core display looks taller this time, and the performance of 40-50fps can be maintained at 720p in the 4 games, at least the fluency can be guaranteed.

Intel probably did not expect that the core display of its own desktop processor would also easily abuse AMD Ryzen one day.