AMD launched the Ryzen 7000 desktop processor at the end of last year, upgraded the 5nm Zen4 architecture, and its performance has been significantly improved. However, it has encountered disadvantages in the market. A big reason is the high cost of platform installation. X670 and B650 series motherboards are very expensive. Previously cheap Both start at 1499 yuan.

Reducing the installed cost of the Ryzen 7000 platform depends on the entry-level platform, which is the motherboard of the A620 chipset. AMD has not mentioned this chipset in detail before, and the specific specifications are not sure.But cutting off the useless PCIe 5.0 will not work, and the number of PCIe channels, SATA, and USB interfaces will also be castrated. This is a normal operation, as long as the price can be lowered.

How cheap can an A620 motherboard be? The magical “seafood market” has once again become a source of revelations. Someone has already started selling A620 motherboards, MATX specifications,It only supports PCIe 4.0 x16 graphics cards. There are 2 M.2 interfaces, one is PCIe 4.0 directly from the CPU, and the other is PCIe 3.0 attached to the chipset.enough.

The A620 chipset still supports the Ryzen 7000 processor, including the latest 65W version and the previous X suffix, such as the Ryzen 9 7900X, but the 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X is not mentioned. It is not sure whether it is definitely supported or not. .

On the interface, the video output supports DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.1, as well as the AX211 wireless network card, and the specifications are still very comprehensive.

Most importantly, the price of the A620 motherboard is only 799 yuan.The price has been reduced to less than 1,000 yuan, which greatly reduces the installed cost of Ryzen 7000.