With the release of the RX 7900 series graphics cards, AMD also announced a new plan, that is, AMD Advantage now supports desktops, and PC manufacturers will install AMD Ryzen 7000 and RX 7000 graphics cards, as well as AMD software. Wait for the whole family bucket.

AMD Advantage was originally AMD’s standard for notebooks.It’s a bit like Intel Evo certification, but AMD’s thin and light notebook is mainly aimed at gaming notebooks rather than Evo.

AMD Advantage has also made detailed provisions for all aspects of a game book, covering the body, display, hardware configuration, input and output, software control and optimization, system and game response, power supply, charging and battery life, temperature and noise, etc. Wait, every aspect of the game experience has been taken care of, and it must meet the requirements in all aspects to be eligible to be included in this design framework.

Now AMD Advantage also supports desktops, the standard is the same,Combining AMD’s Ryzen CPUs, Radeon Graphics, Adrenaline Drives and various AMD technologies to provide the ultimate platform for gamers and content creators.

Specifically, in AMD Advantage desktops, the processor is Ryzen 7950X, the graphics card is RX 7900 XTX, the radiator is water-cooled, the memory starts at 32GB DDR5, the SSD capacity is not less than 2TB, 80Plus gold power supply, FreeSync display, high Quality chassis and other customizable parts.

AMD Advantage desktops will soon be available from partners including CSL, Cyberpower, eBuyer, Falcon Northwest, Maingear, Origin PC and XIdax.

