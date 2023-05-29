S.Oliver founder on “Generation Z”: “Many are doing too well”

An old photo of the S. Oliver founder Bernd Freier. He is said to be reluctant to be photographed. dpa

The founder of the fashion chain S.Oliver, Bernd Freier, tells the “mirror”that many in Generation Z are doing too well. The fathers would pay the rent, the young adults would inherit too much, he tells Der Spiegel. He himself finds work “cool” and talks about the economically cramped conditions in which he grew up. These would have motivated him to “get out of the shit”. Freier questions whether young adults today are still ambitious enough.

The 76-year-old Bernd Freier founded the fashion chain S.Oliver and actually wanted to retire more than ten years ago. The “mirror” he explains in an interview why he can’t give up his job: “I think work is awesome”.

read too S.Oliver boss settles accounts with Primark customers



Freier says that Generation Z is doing too well these days. The fathers would pay the rent, the young adults would inherit too much. He questions whether Generation Z is still ambitious enough today. “But are you ambitious enough? What is your motivation?” asks Freier in the Spiegel interview.

He himself grew up in a bunker without windows with ten people and a toilet. “The biggest effort is that you get out of this shit,” he tells Der Spiegel. Freier also doesn’t think much of telework and home offices. A top executive at S.Oliver “only” wanted to work from the office three days a week, the rest from the home office. Freier had little understanding for that. “You have to be with your employees! Be at the front, always!” he tells Der Spiegel.