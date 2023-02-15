Home Business Sabaf closes 2022 with €15.7 million of net profit. Revenues worsen due to a slowdown in demand
Business

Sabaf closes 2022 with €15.7 million of net profit. Revenues worsen due to a slowdown in demand

by admin
Sabaf closes 2022 with €15.7 million of net profit. Revenues worsen due to a slowdown in demand

Today, the Sabaf Board of Directors approved the accounts for the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as the preliminary data for the 2022 financial year.

In detail, the Sabaf Group closed the 2022 financial year with sales revenues of 253.1 million euro, 3.9% lower than the 263.3 million euro achieved in 2021, the year which represented an all-time record corporate and for the market.

The company note revealed that in 2022 the area in which the best results were recorded was North America, growing by 30.6% to 39.8 million euros and in which the Group aspires to further increase its presence.

EBITDA in 2022 was 40.1 million euros (equal to 15.8% of turnover), down 25.9% compared to 54.1 million euros in 2021, while EBIT stood at to €21.9 million, compared to €37.5 million in 2021.

Net profit for 2022 stood at €15.7 million (6.2% of sales), compared to €23.9 million in 2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Sabaf Group achieved sales revenues of €51.4 million, down by 17.7% compared to the €62.5 million achieved in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, EBITDA was 6.6 million euros, equal to 12.9% of sales; while the net profit was 2.6 million euros (0.6 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2021).

In 2022, the free cash flow generated by the Sabaf Group was positive by 3.4 million euro (negative by 0.5 million euro in 2021).

At December 31, 2022, net financial debt, including the PGA acquisition, is €84.4 million (€78.8 million at September 30, 2022 and €67.6 million at December 31, 2021), against a shareholders’ equity of 156.7 million euro.

You may also like

Europe will completely ban the sale of fuel...

From the EU to stop diesel and petrol...

War, US signals to Zelensky: “Pursue achievable goals”

Enel places a 1.5 billion Sustainability-Linked bond: boom...

Wuling Bingo’s official interior pictures released for sale...

Qatar-gate, “phantom” trips abroad at an expense. Reporting...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate at a...

Cigarettes, increases will start tomorrow: 20 cents more....

Piazza Affari is not afraid of inflation but...

“Exclusive Rose” → “Hundred Flowers Bloom”, Changsha Flower...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy