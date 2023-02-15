Today, the Sabaf Board of Directors approved the accounts for the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as the preliminary data for the 2022 financial year.

In detail, the Sabaf Group closed the 2022 financial year with sales revenues of 253.1 million euro, 3.9% lower than the 263.3 million euro achieved in 2021, the year which represented an all-time record corporate and for the market.

The company note revealed that in 2022 the area in which the best results were recorded was North America, growing by 30.6% to 39.8 million euros and in which the Group aspires to further increase its presence.

EBITDA in 2022 was 40.1 million euros (equal to 15.8% of turnover), down 25.9% compared to 54.1 million euros in 2021, while EBIT stood at to €21.9 million, compared to €37.5 million in 2021.

Net profit for 2022 stood at €15.7 million (6.2% of sales), compared to €23.9 million in 2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Sabaf Group achieved sales revenues of €51.4 million, down by 17.7% compared to the €62.5 million achieved in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, EBITDA was 6.6 million euros, equal to 12.9% of sales; while the net profit was 2.6 million euros (0.6 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2021).

In 2022, the free cash flow generated by the Sabaf Group was positive by 3.4 million euro (negative by 0.5 million euro in 2021).

At December 31, 2022, net financial debt, including the PGA acquisition, is €84.4 million (€78.8 million at September 30, 2022 and €67.6 million at December 31, 2021), against a shareholders’ equity of 156.7 million euro.