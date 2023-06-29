Sabotage of Nord Stream: Possibly just a few explosives were enough

Significantly smaller explosive devices than previously assumed may also have been sufficient to blow up the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. This is the thesis of a retired Swedish engineer who, in a privately financed expedition, used a chartered submersible and an underwater drone to inspect the destroyed lines in the Baltic Sea and measure the craters. Using the data and images obtained, journalists questioned experts, who also came to the conclusion that the effort required for the mission was probably lower than previously described by government agencies.

The self-initiated action of Erik Andersson, about what including The Intercept reports, took him to the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark around the Danish island of Bornholm, where the underwater detonations occurred in late September 2022. Both strands of the German-Russian Nord Stream 1 pipeline were destroyed. One of two strands of Nord Stream 2, which could never be actively used due to a lack of an operating permit, was severely damaged. Since all pipelines carried gas for operational reasons, large amounts of natural gas escaped into the atmosphere via the water.

Track currently leads to Ukraine

It was previously assumed that 500 to 900 kilograms of explosives were needed at each explosion site to destroy the metal pipes that were surrounded by concrete. Andersson used an underwater drone to examine an explosion crater on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Two detonations had occurred on the line, one of which only took place when the pipeline was already depressurized. This second explosion site could be examined better than the others because it was not affected by escaping gas. Andersson and various experts use the data to conclude that 50 kilograms of explosives or less must have been enough to blow up the lines. Depending on the explosives used, as little as 10 kilograms could have been enough, making it more plausible that a small diving group could have committed the act of sabotage.

As is well known, German investigators are following a lead that leads to a rented sailing boat that was used by five to six people to go out to the Baltic Sea. Specialists discovered traces of explosives on a table on board the ship. The theory that the sabotage was carried out from this boat was doubted because larger quantities of explosives would have required heavier equipment and more actors. The trail of the investigators currently leads to the Ukraine.

Did the saboteurs mix up the lines?

Another issue Andersson investigated was why one strand of Nord Stream 2 was spared the blasts. There have been suspicions in recent months that Russia could have blown up the pipelines itself and left out a line so that it could be reactivated if relations with Germany normalized. Andersson, on the other hand, assumes it was an accident. His team discovered a magnetic anomaly at a damaged point in the line, which led to a compass error. It is conceivable that the divers, who were under time pressure according to the evidence, inadvertently attached two explosive charges to one line, one of which was intended for the other line, which was only 50 meters away at the point. This would also explain why there were two explosions a certain distance apart on the damaged line, one of which was the location of the explosion, which was now helpful in gaining new insights. At the other explosion sites, however, there was probably only one explosion.

Investigators in Sweden, Denmark and Germany, who are independently investigating what happened, have not yet expressed any suspicion as to who might be behind the sabotage. Andersson’s expedition is viewed with skepticism by some experts, since various actors have already been to the damaged lines and important traces may have been blurred. Irrespective of this, unanswered questions remain, such as how the perpetrators were able to act undetected in waters heavily monitored by the military such as the Baltic Sea. There should also be underwater microphones, the data from which, according to experts, could make a decisive contribution to reconnaissance. So far it is not known that data from these sources was included in the study.

