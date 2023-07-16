Sabrina Ferilli, dream legs and mini skirt: hot shots on the stairs

Sabrina Ferilli in dazzling form, the photo on the stairs makes the followers “dream”.

Actress, voice actress and TV presenter. Born in 1964 (59 years old), brilliant career behind him and a (still) breathtaking physique. Sabrina Ferilliqueen of talent and the small screen, does not deny herself, giving her followers “hot” shots.

In fact, on his Instagram profile he posted a Photo which portrays her on scale home (bare legs and mini skirt dare), while enjoying these days of vacation, in view of a season full of appointments and professional commitments. Under the post the comment “sibylline”: “Waiting“. Who will the beautiful Sabrina Ferilli be waiting for?

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

