SAC huts: prices are too low – accommodation and food should become more expensive

– Bed and supper in a hut for 89 francs – will that soon no longer be available?

Only around a dozen of all 153 huts are profitable. In the Alpine Club, there is a heated discussion about raising the traditionally low prices. It’s about significant premiums.

Published today at 04:51

One of around 140 huts that generate too little profit to cover the necessary investments: the Gspaltenhornhütte in the Bernese Oberland.

Photo: PD

At 2,455 meters above sea level, the Gspaltenhornhütte sits enthroned on a rocky outcrop not far from the Blüemlisalp. Although food, drinks, firewood, gas and building materials mostly have to be flown up by helicopter, the prices are moderate compared to a similarly equipped establishment in the valley: overnight stays in the dormitory cost 45 francs for adults, with half board it is 89 francs. Members of the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC) pay 30 francs, with half board 74 francs.

