Sacchi murder, skips the hearing on a technicality. Wrath of Luke’s parents

Il process for the death of Luke Sacchiil boy killed with a gunshot to the head in the night between 23 and 24 October 2019 in front of a pub in Rome, he suffered a abrupt stop. The cause of postponement of the hearing it’s incredible, the defendants suffer from claustrophobia and the carabinieri van that was supposed to escort them in the courtroom it was according to them too smallfor this Valerio Del Grossoaccused of being material author of the crime, sentenced in the first instance to 27 years, and the accomplice of the attack, Paolo Semolinaalready sentenced to 25 years, they decided to don’t go to courtdoing postpone the process.

Both, according to what has been learned, would suffer from claustrophobia and unlike the past hearingsthis morning had not been arranged for them a wider medium to take them to court. In the courtroom, not even the video link and, at the request of the defence, to secure the defendants’ right to participate al processit was decided to postpone the hearing to the next February 23rd. “Do Pirino and Del Grosso suffer from claustrophobia? He says so a doctor okay, but when they were two in the Smart and they killed my son they didn’t suffer claustrophobic?” commented bitterly the Luke’s father Bags.

