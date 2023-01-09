Home Business Saes enhances Nitinol, maxi capital gain of 585 million
Business

Saes enhances Nitinol, maxi capital gain of 585 million

by admin
Saes enhances Nitinol, maxi capital gain of 585 million

The Saes Getters group partially exits the value chain linked to Nitinol (a particularly elastic nickel and titanium alloy, suitable for various sectors including the medical) by selling the entire business for about one billion dollars to the US Resonetics, realizing a capital gain of about 600 million euros. The liquidity contribution guaranteed by the transaction (the consideration will be paid entirely in cash) will allow the Italian group to finance an industrial plan oriented…

See also  The hyaluronic acid track is under pressure, and Huaxi Biotech wants to pursue new trends_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

The spot market is still weak and the...

Goldman Sachs, plan to cut 3,200 people: layoffs...

staff cuts, 3,200 employees laid off

5 major events in the financial market this...

Hong Kong stock market closes: Hang Seng Index...

Labour’s misstep: 27,000 jobs burned in one month

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: market...

Gasoline, still increases at the pump. The green...

The market is waiting for a holiday, and...

Saes Getters: agreement for the sale of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy