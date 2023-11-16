Home » Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC to Develop Marina for Megayachts on Puerto Rico Island
Business

Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC to Develop Marina for Megayachts on Puerto Rico Island

by admin
Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC to Develop Marina for Megayachts on Puerto Rico Island

Governor Pierluisi announces development of marina for megayachts

Governor Pedro Pierluisi has announced that the lease, design, construction, financing and development contract for piers 9 and 10 with company Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC has been signed in order to develop a marina suitable for megayachts on the Island.

Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC is the largest marina operator in the United States and Caribbean, and they operate over 130 properties including Marina Puerto del Rey in Fajardo. The company has been contracted by the Ports Authority to develop these two piers.

The development aims to provide service options and attractions for yachts of around 250 feet that arrive on the Island and currently don’t have access to these services. This year, 28 yachts have already arrived, with a total of 31 visits.

The company is expected to invest between $12 to $15 million in piers 9 and 10, and will pay the Ports Authority an annual lease of $200,000 plus a percentage of its gross income and profits. The total anticipated revenues from the contract over its duration are projected to be $16 million.

This proposal is not new, with the first proposal made in 2015 by former governor Alejandro García Padilla. However, the selected company was unable to deliver, and the government had to cancel the contract. Since Pierluisi began his administration in 2021, he identified the creation of this marina as a priority and last January, Safe Harbor Marinas was chosen as the preferred company for the contract.

Pierluisi believes that the development of this pier will attract economic development to Old San Juan and increase the economic value of properties in the Puerta de Tierra area, which is currently in a state of deterioration. He hopes that in less than five years, the entire area will be different and filled with economic activity.

You may also like

I stopped buying from Amazon four years ago

Jaecoo 7 Compact SUV Officially Launched in Mexico...

Barriers and protectionism put peace at risk

Bundestag and Bundesrat in dispute

Gualtieri method, sting on newsstands: plus 45% tax...

FTI Group: New figures show that the financial...

Piazza Affari (+1%) stands out in Europe before...

äºšé©¬é€Šå°†è¢«çº³å…¥é “ç ¼æ–¯å·¥ä¸šå¹³å ‡æŒ‡æ•° – å Žå°”è¡—æ—¥æŠ¥

The crisis in the real estate industry continues

Tired of changing tires? Pirelli reinvents the four...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy