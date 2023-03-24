Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Refuge account Of Banca Mediocredito Trentino-Alto Adige is an account of deposit completely online it’s at zero expensesaimed at those looking for a simple, safe and inexpensive way to make their money work.

Deposit accounts are very useful banking tools for saving and securing economic resources, but not all accounts respond equally well to saver requests.

They are My business I regularly write updated reviews with the latest offers that have appeared on the market, in this way I can help you find the right product for you.

Maybe it’s just about Refuge account (since it comes with excellent features), but will it also be profitable? Find out by reading the article to the end.

This article talks about:

Banca Mediocredito, a solid and reliable reality

Mediocredito Trentino-Alto Adige is a corporate and investment bank with offices in Trento and Bolzano, but also present in Lombardy (Brescia), Veneto (Treviso and Padua) and Emilia-Romagna (Bologna).

The Bank specializes in medium and long-term credit for small and medium-sized enterprises, financial consultancy, extraordinary finance operations and leasing.

However, it also includes among its products the 100% online deposit account, aimed at private savers from all over Italy, and which offers a secure remuneration on the money deposited and tied up for a certain period of time.

Those who choose to entrust their savings to Mediocredito can count on reliability, transparency and a capital strength index (CET1 ratio) of 19.7%!

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

So is Conto Rifugio safe?

The deposit account is one of the safest instruments, I’ll explain why: the bank’s good capital solidity is not the only reassuring fact, in fact you are doubly protected because Mediocredito adheres (as required) to the Interbank Fund for the Protection of Deposits.

This is a form of savings protection that guarantees each customer with a current and/or deposit account coverage of the amount in stock, up to a maximum of 100,000 euros each.

The risk that the bank could fail or find itself in critical situations such as not being able to fulfill its obligations towards customers is minimal, however, under the ceiling of 100,000 euros you are protected by the Interbank Fund, even in the remote event that the bank does not can repay what is owed.

Let’s continue.

Refuge account: features

Conto Rifugio is a free deposit account that allows you to accrue interest if you agree to bind sums for a period of time agreed with the bank during which you will not be able to use them!

It is possible to bind amounts between 1,000 euros and 2 million euros. The service is aimed at all adults who hold a bank current account from which to make payments.

Currently only restricted deposits accrue interest to the extent of credit rate established by Mediocredito – variable rate based on the duration of the chosen bond, 6 to 60 mesi.

However, it is not certain that in the future even free deposits will begin to calculate interest at a base rate (currently 0.00%).

Interest on tied up sums begins to accrue from the date of activation of the yield line, but is credited only at the end, net of taxation.

Each expiring bond can be renewed for another period, otherwise you can leave the sums in free deposit or you can transfer them and close the account.

It is also possible to open several lines of annuity at the same time and with different amounts and durations.

The important thing to know is that it is not possible to withdraw the restricted sums before their expiry, change the duration of the restriction and close the account early, so be careful that the amounts set aside are not resources that you may have to draw on in an emergency.

Gross credit rates

How profitable is the Refuge Account? Let’s find out right now, starting from free account which offers the1% gross.

Instead, the escrow account offers a gross rate of:

2.75% for 6 months;

3.5% for 12 months;

3.6% for 18 months;

3.7% for 24 months;

3.8% for 36 months;

3.9% for 48 months;

4% for 60 months.

On the website www.contorifugio.it you will find a simulator for calculating the net gain you will receive on maturity, starting from the sum you intend to commit and the duration of the investment.

In fact, you can find similar yields with shorter constraints. Despite this, this account also benefited from theincrease in interest rates these months.

Costs

A zero fees account is a great advantage because commissions have a negative effect on the final profitability of the investment.

Conto Rifugio does not ask for any opening, management or closing costs. All internal movements and outgoing wire transfers are free. Sending documentation in electronic format costs nothing.

But you are responsible for paying the stamp duty!

Taxation

Unfortunately, taxation is an element against the return but you can’t do anything about it. The current legislation provides that the earnings are taxed at 26%a percentage to be calculated on the gross rates that we have seen before.

In reality, the bank will take care of it by acting as withholding agent, before paying the interest, it will automatically deduct 26% and pay it to the State.

The stamp duty on the sums deposited it is instead 0.20%. Also in this case the bank will perform the calculation automatically and withhold the corresponding amount.

How to open the account

The account opens completely online without signing and without sending paper documents.

Access the site and fill out the membership form by clicking directly on the “OPEN ACCOUNT” button; Insert your data and attach the requested documents. Remember to keep your mobile phone, identity document, tax code and IBAN coordinates of your bank account at hand; Recognize from home through a first symbolic transfer from your current account or authenticate via webcam, an operator will submit you to a small video interview; Sign the contract online by entering a numeric code that will be sent to you by text message.

At the end you will receive the credentials via email to access your area from which you can start opening yield lines.

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

Opinions of Affari Miei on the Refuge Account: is it worth it?

After seeing all the features of Conto Rifugio, I guess you want to know if it’s a convenient account or not. I don’t have the answer, only you can evaluate the usefulness of the tool according to your needs. But I can give you a hand by taking stock of the situation.

Let’s recap what are the advantageous aspects of the account:

it is free of charge;

it’s 100% online;

it is simple to activate and close;

there are more medium to long-term commitment options;

the bank is solid and reliable.

Here are the drawbacks I found:

gross rates are not competitive;

you cannot divest early;

the stamp duty is at your expense;

interest is paid only on maturity.

To give an objective judgement, the Conto Rifugio is a respectable deposit account: online, simple to use, transparent and free of costs.

The rates are in line with what is offered by most banks but it must be said that you can find more profitable accounts on 24-month bonds going up.

But this does not mean that Conto Rifugio is of no use to anyone.

When the account suits you

The bill is perfect if you’re looking for a piggy bank to keep your savings and fight inflation. If the convenience of being able to do everything online at no cost is an indisputable advantage for you, then Conto Rifugio is for you.

Since it is not possible to cancel a lien early, you need to be sure that you can keep your investment until maturity.

When is it better to look for another account

If you are not sure whether you can block large sums for a long period of time, perhaps you need to opt for an account that allows early release.

And if you have bigger ambitions than what Conto Rifugio can offer in terms of interest, then I suggest you carry out an in-depth search with the automatic comparator TOP Deposit Account, so you can find the best offers of the moment!

Conclusions

These days i deposit accounts they do not appear to be particularly attractive in terms of remuneration, but in fact their usefulness is more that of a piggy bank in which to secure money. If you aim for returns, perhaps you need to opt for other types of investments.

Maybe you can start from the thematic paths to invest in the right way based on your personal situation:

Have a good time!