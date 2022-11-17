Listen to the audio version of the article

From the company with the largest number of employees in the electricity sector to the entire supply chain. This is also the leap forwarded by the protocol signed by Enel and Inail with the unions, to jointly implement initiatives that aim to reduce risks and prevent accidents and occupational diseases. The multinational, which has 31,000 employees in Italy, has always worked on the issue of health and safety, as has historically emerged in its second-level bargaining, but also in some more recent initiatives that look beyond the perimeter of the company itself. The latest, in chronological order, is the Personal Statute, signed with the unions last March and which has also permeated the national collective labor agreement in the electricity sector. Indeed, in the statute, Enel and the unions have envisaged that the actions to be developed will involve the participation of workers’ organisations, with the aim of consolidating a widespread culture of safety throughout the company perimeter and in the production chain involved, as well as implementing and disseminating good cutting-edge practices and solutions for the protection of occupational health and safety. The evaluation of the results? It will take place with a view to the replicability of the interventions and recipients reached, directly or indirectly, in the energy supply chain.

The spirit that animated the Statute of the person and the employment contract is the same that now animates the protocol with Inail, also linked to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. This is explained to us by Enel’s Italy director, Nicola Lanzetta, who underlines “Enel’s profound attention to the safety of workers, their health and psychophysical integrity”, and places the protocol “in the broader groove traced by our Personal Statute, which between its pillars have precisely the promotion of a widespread culture of safety, at all levels». The coming months, with the Pnrr, will see the entire electricity sector engaged in an important amount of works that will have to be carried out in the field of infrastructure and the modernization of services and production processes. “For Enel, the correct implementation of the Pnrr and consequently the growth of the country – continues Lanzetta – also pass through the strategic implementation of policies that reduce the risk of injury to workers, innovating processes and enhancing all players in the supply chain”, where more than 120,000 people work.

All of this requires the multiplication of interventions to improve the levels of health and safety, which INAIL pays increasing attention to, trying to promote targeted actions to support companies and large groups receiving Pnrr resources, starting from the planning of operational phase of the investments. The desired effect on the entire supply chain is important, especially in a phase where the general data on occupational accidents is not reassuring. In fact, the latest bulletin of the institute tells us that between January and the end of September 536,002 accident reports were recorded, i.e. 35.2% more than in the same period of 2021. Of these, 790 had a fatal outcome.

The protocol signed with Enel is an important new step for the dissemination of good practices and joins, among others, those of Fs, Adr, Autostrade per l’Italia. The director general of Inail, Andrea Tardiola, explains that «the Pnrr is not only a unique opportunity for the development and modernization of the country, but it also represents an extraordinary opportunity to make a decisive qualitative leap in terms of prevention and management of work-related risks”. The protocol with Enel, as well as those with other large companies, «in addition to reaffirming the centrality of health and safety in the workplace, is the premise for taking the last mile in the technological transfer of solutions developed by research, making the construction sites of the Pnrr a large European laboratory of innovation, which will also benefit medium, small and micro enterprises that make up our production system”.

In particular, the areas of collaboration include communication initiatives and the promotion of the culture of prevention, the planning of personnel training programmes, the analysis of prevention and risk management models and the experimentation of innovative solutions. Robotics, augmented reality, sensors, materials and devices such as exoskeletons complete the areas of collaboration and research.