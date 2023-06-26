Home » Safilo: advanced negotiation with Thelios (Lvmh) on the possible sale of the Longarone plant
Safilo, with regard to the evaluation of a possible sale of the Longarone plant to potential third parties, communicates the existence of an advanced stage negotiation with Thelios, a company active in the eyewear sector and belonging to the LVMH Group, which would make it possible to preserve the know-how of the site and to absorb a substantial part of the personnel involved in it.

Safilo, according to a note, also informs that this important operation is part of a broader context of ongoing negotiations, through which the company intends to limit the social impact as much as possible. Any operation will be conducted with the full involvement of the social partners and institutions.

On June 23rd, the Safilo Group announced in a note that the licensing agreement for the design, production and distribution of Jimmy Choo eyewear collections will expire on December 31st 2023 and will not be renewed. The two Groups will continue to work together until the end of the licensing agreement, Safilo explained in his note.

