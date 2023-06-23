Safilo, licensing agreement with Jimmy Choo will not be renewed

Safilo, the agreement with Jimmy Choo will not be renewed

(Teleborsa) – Safilo, an eyewear group listed on Euronext Milan, announced that thelicense agreement with Jimmy Choo will not be renewed. The agreement relates to the design, production and distribution of the branded eyewear collections Jimmy Choo and will reach its natural expiry on 31 December 2023.

The two groups will continue to work together until the end of the license agreement, the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

