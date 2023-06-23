Home » Safilo, licensing agreement with Jimmy Choo will not be renewed
Business

Safilo, licensing agreement with Jimmy Choo will not be renewed

by admin
Safilo, licensing agreement with Jimmy Choo will not be renewed

Safilo, the agreement with Jimmy Choo will not be renewed

(Teleborsa) – Safilo, an eyewear group listed on Euronext Milan, announced that thelicense agreement with Jimmy Choo will not be renewed. The agreement relates to the design, production and distribution of the branded eyewear collections Jimmy Choo and will reach its natural expiry on 31 December 2023.

The two groups will continue to work together until the end of the license agreement, the statement said.

See also  The fresh food e-commerce ipo competition fires a shot, can the front-storage grab run really one step faster? _ Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

Salento, Lido Ficò among the Italian excellences of...

Turkish lira plunges to record low after rate...

Eurozone, economic activity stops in June – FinanzaOnline

Who Was the Billionaire on Board the Titanic...

The foundries stem the crisis but the energy...

Travel hack: This is how you save hundreds...

Resolution 42 dated 12/06/2023 – Proposal to appoint...

I voted for more than 100 positions and...

How do I become a CEO? Job experts...

In the middle of the holiday season: travel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy