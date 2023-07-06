Home » Safilo: update relating to the Longarone plant
Business

Safilo: update relating to the Longarone plant

by admin
Safilo: update relating to the Longarone plant

Following the previous communications regarding the sale of the Longarone plant, Safilo announced that negotiations with the entrepreneur Carlo Fulchir are in an advanced stage.

These negotiations, together with the potential operation with Thelios Spa, would allow the preservation of the site’s know-how and the total relocation of the current 458 workers.

The Company hopes that, thanks to the customary full involvement of the social partners and institutions, the entire process will be able to reach a rapid definition.

See also  Zegna brings "its" Oasi to Milan. "Our linen is 100% traceable"

You may also like

New app from Facebook’s parent company – what...

Mr. Beast’s Billion-Dollar Proposal to Jeff Bezos and...

Guangxi Financial Investment Group Secures 5.97 Billion Yuan...

Grillo jr, the judge transferred: now the trial...

Energy transition: Constitutional judges stop heating law

Titan: Submersible debris helps identify cause

Stellantis production in Italy is growing, but volumes...

Zhejiang Takes the Lead in Developing High-Quality Platform...

Artificial intelligence: ChatGPT developers warn of human extinction...

Yeppon, the all-Italian marketplace looks abroad for growth

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy