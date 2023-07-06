Safilo: update relating to the Longarone plant

Following the previous communications regarding the sale of the Longarone plant, Safilo announced that negotiations with the entrepreneur Carlo Fulchir are in an advanced stage.

These negotiations, together with the potential operation with Thelios Spa, would allow the preservation of the site’s know-how and the total relocation of the current 458 workers.

The Company hopes that, thanks to the customary full involvement of the social partners and institutions, the entire process will be able to reach a rapid definition.

