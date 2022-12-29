Reposted from: Hualong.com – New Chongqing Client

Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Qiche) On December 28, SAIC General Motors Wuhan Autoneng Super Factory was officially completed and put into production.This is after last October in ShanghaiPudong Golden BridgeAfter the completion of the Altronics super factory, SAIC-GM’s electrification transformation and upgrading will be another important move, which will further improve the strength of the local manufacturing system of the company’s new energy core components. On the same day, the trial assembly vehicle of the Buick brand’s five-seat intelligent pure electric SUV Electra E5, the first model of the Alternative platform produced by SAIC-GM’s Wuhan base, also rolled off the production line. With the blessing of the complete system, the Autoneng platform models are accelerating their landing in the Chinese market.

SAIC General Motors Wuhan Autoneng Gigafactory.Picture courtesy of SAIC-GM Hualong.com

As one of the key projects that SAIC-GM has invested 70 billion yuan in the field of new technologies of electrification and intelligent networking, Wuhan Autoneng Super Factory is built around the concept of technology, green and safety, and has the world‘s leading high-precision processing and assembly Craftsmanship, high-standard quality control management and highly flexible collinear production capacity, combined with intelligent, networked, shared, green and full life cycle data traceable intelligent manufacturing technology, will provide the battery and The high-quality production of the electric drive system provides a strong guarantee and brings consumers a “safer, smarter, and better performance” technical experience.

High-precision processing and assembly technology

For the first time, the module on-line station of the battery workshop of the Wuhan Autoneng super factory is integrated “robot3D point cloud vision, and force control perception” technologies are integrated, and the installation accuracy can reach 0.2mm, ensuring zero damage to the battery during the assembly process; for the first time, the six-axis fully automatic one-time tightening assembly technology is used in the module tightening station, compared with similar products The process efficiency is increased by 50%, and the key parameters of the tightening process, such as torque and angle, can be 100% monitored and traced, and the process accuracy and quality have reached the industry-leading level; the gluing, capping, and tightening processes of the battery pack are all automated by robots based on digital twin technology. Completed, the installation process achieves a measurement accuracy of less than 0.1mm, which provides a key guarantee for the Aoteon battery pack to meet the sealing level of IP67 dustproof and waterproof and IP6K9K high-pressure water spray protection.

The battery workshop module is launched using the world’s leading assembly technology.Picture courtesy of SAIC-GM Hualong.com

Thanks to the world-class equipment, the machining line of the electric drive workshop of Wuhan Autoneng Super Factory has realized the whole process of automatic production from feeding, processing, cleaning, testing, testing to off-line, and is in accordance with the micron-level ultra-high precision Standard processing. The stator and rotor assembly of the motor adopts the industry’s first adaptive floating guide design, which controls the assembly accuracy within 50 microns, which is equivalent to the diameter of a human hair.

Stator and rotor installation stations feature an industry-first adaptive floating guide design.Picture courtesy of SAIC-GM Hualong.com

High standard quality control management

The whole package electrical testing process in the battery workshop of Wuhan Autoneng Super Factory can simulate the real operating conditions of the battery pack on the vehicle for electrical performance testing, including 15 test steps and 3000 measurement points to ensure the high quality of the battery pack and performance consistency. At the same time, infrared thermal imaging equipment is used to monitor the battery pack temperature in real time during the battery pack electrical testing process, which can accurately identify battery packs with abnormal heating and quality defects, improving product quality and safety. It is worth mentioning that, thanks to the industry’s first wireless communication battery management technology of the Autotech platform, the Wuhan Autotech battery workshop is the second to adopt wireless communication technology in the production line after the Shanghai Autotech super factory. The workshop can avoid the damage of parts caused by the plugging and unplugging of the traditional battery test connector in the electrical test and pre-inspection process, and greatly improve the assembly quality and production line efficiency.

Simulate real driving conditions for battery system performance testing.Picture courtesy of SAIC-GM Hualong.com

The battery workshop also adopts the most stringent battery pack sealing test standard in the industry. From the beginning of the parts, a high-precision airtightness instrument is used to conduct 100% airtightness testing on the battery incoming materials, process and assembly, and the results can be life-threatening. Cycle traceability to ensure the stability of the working environment of battery modules and other components, greatly improving product durability and prolonging service life.

Rigorous battery pack sealing test.Picture courtesy of SAIC-GM Hualong.com

In addition, the final test process of the electric drive workshop will also simulate the real working conditions of the whole vehicle to conduct performance tests on the electric drive complete machine including 3 categories of sealing, insulation and function, a total of 7 items. Before the final offline, the robot intelligent vision technology will be used to carry out the intelligent quality inspection of the product offline, which is faster and more reliable than the traditional manual inspection method. At the same time, combined with industrial big data and visual traceability technology, through the quality data analysis and accurate traceability of the entire production process of each part, zero defect products are ensured.

Highly flexible collinear production capacity

The electric drive workshop of Wuhan Autoneng Super Factory is the first to create a modular and flexible press-fitting unit. Eight flexible press-fitting unit equipment can realize high-precision automatic press-fitting of 54 parts. In the future, it will gradually realize 2 major series, up to Collinear production of 22 electric drive sub-models. While realizing flexible press-fitting, the equipment also has the ability to monitor the quality of the whole process of press-fitting to ensure that the quality is foolproof. Coupled with the ability of the battery workshop to flexibly produce 8-module and 10-module different battery packs, the Wuhan Autoneng Super Factory can meet the production needs of SAIC-GM’s future three-electric system for a variety of Autoneng platform pure electric vehicles.

Highly flexible and high-quality press-fitting process in Autoneng electric drive workshop.Picture courtesy of SAIC-GM Hualong.com

On the day when the Wuhan Autoneng super factory was completed and put into production, Buick’s first Autoneng platform model, the Electra E5 trial vehicle, a five-seater smart pure electric SUV, rolled off the production line at the Wuhan base. The Buick E5 is the second Altec platform model launched by SAIC General Motors following the Cadillac LYRIQ. It will be launched in the first quarter of next year and will be delivered in the first half of the year. Buick E5 adopts the design language of a new generation of brand pure electric products. It has a luxurious, fashionable and sporty design style and excellent space performance. Set a new benchmark for the value of mainstream pure electric SUVs in the smart electric era, and sound the clarion call for the Buick brand to develop the mainstream electric vehicle market.

Electra E5 trial vehicle, the first Auteneng platform model in Wuhan base, rolled off the production line.Picture courtesy of SAIC-GM Hualong.com

Relying on the two Autoneng super factories in Wuhan and Shanghai Jinqiao, as well as the Pan Asia New Energy Test Building and the Guangde Battery Safety Laboratory, SAIC-GM already has a full chain of new energy from R&D, design, engineering, manufacturing to supply chain Complete system capability. In the next five years, SAIC-GM will launch more than 10 domestically-produced models with the Autotech platform, covering its three major brands as well as multiple categories and market segments. Among them, in 2023, there will be 4 models with the Autotech platform to meet with consumers . With the accelerated arrival of the era of Altec products, SAIC-GM will bring more “born stronger” smart electric travel experiences to Chinese consumers.