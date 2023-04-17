Home » Saipem, 2008 tender: full acquittal by the Algiers Court of Appeal
The Algiers Court of Appeal annulled the fines and rejected the claims for compensation

The Court of Appeals Of Algiers ruled in the second instance in the criminal proceedings initiated in December 2022 against Saipem in relation to the latter’s participation in a 2008 tender for competitive FEED studies in relation to the project Rhourde Nouss QH. Lets know Saipem with a note announcing that the court “in the light of the objective elements argued by Saipem’s defence, in favor of reforming the first instance decision, has extended the company’s acquittal of all charges and, as a result, it canceled the fines and rejected the compensation claims already imposed in first instance by the Court of Algiers”. Subscribe to the newsletter

