Home » Saipem accelerates in the offshore sector: two new one billion dollar contracts
Business

Saipem accelerates in the offshore sector: two new one billion dollar contracts

by admin
Saipem accelerates in the offshore sector: two new one billion dollar contracts

Saipem acquires two new contracts in the Middle East and Brazil

Saipem, leader in the provision of services for the energy and infrastructure sectorand wins two new contracts. One for her EPCI offshore activities in the Middle East and the other for it development of underwater drones in Brazil. The total value of these new acquisitions is approx 1 billion dollars.

Under the Long Term Agreement (LTA) in force with Saudi Aramco, Saipem has been selected to be awarded a new offshore project. The assigned activities consist of engineering, procurement, construction andinstallation of five platforms and related subsea pipelines, flowlines and cables in the Marjan field, off the coast ofSaudi Arabiawith an entirely on-site manufacturing scheme.

Read also: Saipem bets on post-combustion CO2 capture: agreement with MHI

The effectiveness of the contract is subject to the occurrence of the customary conditions precedent. With this important order Saipem strengthens further his long-standing relationship with Saudi Aramco and then a strategic positioning in the Middle East.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The People's Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Solicit Opinions on Expanding Diversified Investment and Financing Channels in the Housing Leasing Market - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

New experience and new application Metaverse shines at...

Draghi eats alone at the airport, the image...

USA: pending home sales down in May

Germany, the acceleration of inflation strengthens the tightening...

Preparing for the peak summer tourism season, Sun...

Electric cars, from Free2Move Charge an ecosystem for...

Electric cars, sales boom in May in Europe....

US GDP grows by 2% in the first...

Liu Jizhen, academician of the Chinese Academy of...

Stock Exchange, Piazza Affari stands out in Europe....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy