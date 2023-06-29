Saipem accelerates in the offshore sector: two new one billion dollar contracts

Saipem acquires two new contracts in the Middle East and Brazil

Saipem, leader in the provision of services for the energy and infrastructure sectorand wins two new contracts. One for her EPCI offshore activities in the Middle East and the other for it development of underwater drones in Brazil. The total value of these new acquisitions is approx 1 billion dollars.

Under the Long Term Agreement (LTA) in force with Saudi Aramco, Saipem has been selected to be awarded a new offshore project. The assigned activities consist of engineering, procurement, construction andinstallation of five platforms and related subsea pipelines, flowlines and cables in the Marjan field, off the coast ofSaudi Arabiawith an entirely on-site manufacturing scheme.

Read also: Saipem bets on post-combustion CO2 capture: agreement with MHI

The effectiveness of the contract is subject to the occurrence of the customary conditions precedent. With this important order Saipem strengthens further his long-standing relationship with Saudi Aramco and then a strategic positioning in the Middle East.

Subscribe to the newsletter



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

