Saipem accelerates on the stock market: stock rises by over 2% with new contracts

Saipem stands out among the best stocks in the Ftse Mib, which accelerated in the afternoon (now the stock gains over 2% at € 0.8236). The action was supported by the news of new contracts (three in all, one onshore and two offshore) which was awarded by the New Gas Consortium consisting of two companies wholly owned by Azule Energy (Eni Angola Exploration BV and BP Exploration (Angola ) Limited), Sonangol P&P, Chevron, TotalEnergies, for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) activities aimed at developing the Quiluma & Maboqueiro field off the north-west coast of Angola. The total value is approximately 900 million US dollars.

