Saipem and Pizzarotti are awarded the works for the Florence bypass

Italian Railway Network (RFI, FS Italiane Group) communicated the award to the consortium formed by Impresa Pizzarotti & C. and Saipem of the works for the construction of the railway link and the High Speed/High Capacity station Firenze. The total value of the contract is over 1 billion euros. With a share of approx 551 million euros, Pizzarotti is the leader of the consortium, while Saipem’s share amounts to approx 529 million euros. She communicates a note.

The work, we read, consists in the construction of a new railway line of about 7 kilometers underground with two parallel tunnels, on average about 20 meters deep, completed with two terminal sections on surfacesand, to the north between the stations of Firenze Castello and Firenze Rifredi, and to the south near the station of Firenze Campo di Marte. The excavation of the tunnels will take place with mechanized techniques. The new Firenze Belfiore high-speed/ac station will be built along the underground route, designed by the Foster architecture firm and the engineering firm Ove Arup and partners. It is, the note explains, a strategic work in Italy for high-speed trains and for the regional railway network, which will allow a new configuration of the local network, sseparating the flows of high-speed trains from those of regional trains.

The award represents an important result for Saipem in order to contribute to the development of sustainable mobility promoted by the European Union for the development of European corridors Ten-T, to which Saipem contributed in Italy with the construction of the Milan-Bologna HS/HC sections and Milan-Verona (Brescia-Verona section currently under construction).

