Two new credit lines for Saipem

Saipem strengthens its financial structure and liquidity thanks to the signing of two new credit lines for a total of 860 million euros with a pool of leading Italian and international credit institutions. The first line of credit, the company explains in a note, is a senior unsecured Term Loan of approximately 390 million. The loan is guaranteed for 70% by Sace – the Treasury company active in export credit, credit insurance and financial guarantees – under the “Garanzia SupportItalia” instrument. The duration of the loan is approximately 5 years, with a grace period of 2 years.

The second line of credit is instead a Revolving Credit Facility of approximately 470 million euro with a duration of 3 years and a backup function, for which no uses are foreseen. While awaiting the opening of Piazza Affari, it should be remembered that Saipem is one of the stock market phenomena of 2023. Since the beginning of the year it has gained around 35% making it the best blue chip in Milan. In the same period, the Ftse Mib rose by 7% and the Stoxx Oil and Gas, the reference index for the sector, is substantially on par. But it should also be remembered that compared to last year it is still 50% down.

The trust of analysts

JP Morgan considers Saipem the preferred stock in the oil industry services sector in Europe. Its analyst James Thompson still sees room for growth for the quotation supported by the recovery of investments in the search for new deposits, so the investment bank has set the target price at 1.95 euros. But that’s not the only promotion. Websim has an interesting fundamental recommendation and a target price of 1.80 euros, up from 1.4 euros. Bank of America also indicates the target at 1.8 euros. Citibank goes to 2 euros while waiting for the 2022 accounts. They will be published on February 28 but already in November Saipem raised the targets.