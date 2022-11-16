Home Business Saipem: awarded $800 mln of offshore drilling contracts. Positive news (analysts)
Saipem has been awarded new offshore drilling contracts, three in the Middle East and two in West Africa, for a value of 800 million euros net of the leasing costs of the vessels used for the works.

According to Equita, the news is positive, considering that the contracts improve the visibility of the offshore drilling division in 2023-25. Including those announced today, since the beginning of 2022 Saipem has been awarded contracts in the offshore drilling segment for a total value of approximately 1.6 billion euros.

“We believe that the margins of the contracts can be at least in line with the division average (>30%) considering the type of units employed” argue the SIM analysts according to which a FY23 estimate for the offshore drilling division is equal to Revenues + 13.5%, EBITDA margin 31%. On the Stock Exchange, Saipem shares currently mark +3.44% at 1.11 euros.

