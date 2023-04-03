The Saipem stock today on the Stock Exchange is in green, where it currently scores +4.41% at 1.44 euros. The shares were driven by the announcement that the company was awarded three new offshore contracts and two competitive FEED contracts worth a total of approximately $650 million.

The first contract was awarded to Saipem by Azule Energy for the Agogo Full Field Development project, a deepwater greenfield development located approximately 180 kilometers off Angola and approximately 20 kilometers west of the FPSO of N’Goma (West Hub), operational since November 2014. The contract comprises the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of rigid pipe-in-pipe flowlines with associated subsea structures. Saipem will mobilize the Saipem FDS2, its state-of-the-art vessel for offshore installations. The second contract was awarded to Saipem by EnQuest for the decommissioning of existing infrastructure in the Heather oil field, located in the British sector of the North Sea, approximately 460 kilometers north-east of Aberdeen. Saipem’s activities include the engineering, preparation, removal and disposal of the upper jacket of the Heather platform, activities for which the semi-submersible crane vessel Saipem 7000 will be used. The third contract was awarded under the Long Term Agreement ( LTA) with Aramco in Saudi Arabia. Saipem will perform the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of an offshore platform topside and associated subsea system of hoses, umbilicals and cables.

Furthermore, the note continues, Saipem has been awarded two competitive Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contracts for gas development projects. The first, awarded by Shell Trinidad & Tobago Ltd., concerns the development of the Manatee natural gas field. The second contract has been awarded to Saipem, in collaboration with PT Tripatra Engineers and Constructors and Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd., by PAPUA LNG Development Pte. Ltd. It concerns the development of the upstream structures to feed the gas project natural PAPUA LNG in Papua New Guinea. The news is positive for the stock says Equita according to which the contracts represent 10% of the estimated FY23 order collection for offshore E&C or 6% of the total FY23E group collection. “We believe that the contracts awarded can have a double-digit margin with a more significant contribution starting from the estimates in 2024 (c. 2% at the group EBITDA level)” conclude the Sim analysts.