Saipem announced that it has been awarded three new contracts (one onshore and two offshore) from New Gas Consortium consisting of two companies wholly owned by Azule Energy (Eni Angola Exploration BV and BP Exploration (Angola) Limited), Sonangol P&P, Chevron, TotalEnergies, for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) activities aimed at developing the Quiluma & Maboqueiro field off the north-west coast of Angola. The total value is approximately 900 million US dollars. In detail, the Italian company will develop the detailed engineering, procurement and construction, including assistance with connection and start-up activities, of the Quiluma platform as well as the related onshore natural gas treatment plant. “This confirms the trust of customers in Saipem for the execution of complex projects both in terms of technology and logistics, carried out in compliance with local content and in compliance with the highest standards of environmental sustainability”, explains a note. Specifically, this is the first project developed in Angola relating to an exclusively natural gas field.

The participation in the development of these fields in the “Lower Congo Basin”, which will lead to an increase in the volume of gas extracted from the Angola LNG plant destined for the international and domestic market, allows Saipem to further consolidate its strategic positioning in West Africa and in particular in Angola, a country where the company has been operating for over 40 years.