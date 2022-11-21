Sales session for Saipem, among the worst of the Ftse Mib with a drop of 5.7% to 0.976 euros. The drop in oil prices partly weighed on the stock, with the WTI down by 5.3% to 75.9 dollars a barrel.

The performance was also affected by the sentence of the Algerian Supreme Court in the context of the criminal proceeding relating to the LNG3 Arzew project. In fact, the appeal filed by the company against the decision of the Court of Appeal of last June 28, according to which Saipem must pay a total of 199 million euros in fines and damages, was rejected.

The Italian judicial authority instead decreed a definitive acquittal, following the outcome of a criminal proceeding in which the methods for assigning the project in 2008 were also analysed.

The analysts of Equita and Bestinver (both covering Saipem with a Hold rating) underline the negative impact on the company’s net financial position. It should be recalled that, following the first instance ruling of the Court of Algiers of February 14, 2022, Saipem has already set aside corresponding charges in the financial statements as at December 31, 2021.