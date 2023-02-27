Saipem’s 2022

Saipem’s accounts improve and prospects even more. Saipem closed 2022 with revenues of 9.98 billion euros, up 53% on the previous year and with a loss of 209 million euro, compared to a liability of 2.406 billion charged in 2021. Adjusted Ebitda was 595 million euros, compared to a negative figure of 1.274 billion euros in 2021.

“Confirming the positive momentum of the market and the progressive improvement of the group’s performance – reads a note – the economic-financial targets were therefore revised, also with the aim of reflecting the effects of the sale of onshore drilling in the projections”. Specifically, for 2023 Saipem expects revenues exceeding 11 billion euros and an adjusted EBITDA of approximately 850 million euros.

Satisfied Clean

“In addition to the obvious satisfaction with the economic and financial data for 2022, I think it is essential to underline how the achievement of these results was possible thanks to the commitment of over 30,000 colleagues in 70 countries around the world. Their contribution demonstrates the wealth of skills, abilities and result orientation that characterizes the Saipem culture. My first and personal thanks go to them”. Thus Alessandro Puliti, CEO and general manager of Saipem, comments in a note on the 2022 data. strategic and organizational changes and financial strengthening have already begun, which have made the relaunch of Saipem possible”, he added.