Saipem’s revenge on Eni and Tenaris

Strengthened by the 2 billion capital increase, Saipem is making the most of a market booming, taking revenge on Eni and Tenaris. The fourth quarter results released by the three energy companies legitimized the different pace of shares on the Stock Exchange in the first weeks of 2023.

Since the beginning of January, Eni and Tenaris have been around parity. Saipem instead earns 36%. A performance not at all helped by the trend of oil and gas. WTI crude oil is down 3% year-to-date, gas down 35%.

Record orders for the next two years of Saipem

The jump in orders, in the last part of the past year, is the most qualifying aspect of Saipem’s quarterly communications. The analyst of BloombergWill Hares says the 6 billion euros of new orders that arrived between October and December are an order of magnitude unmatched in the industry and the second-best quarter in the company’s history.

The 14 billion orders for all of 2022 should be considered “a positive indicator” for this year and next. Energy prices remain relatively high and the giants of the sector, after the most confused and uncertain phase of the conflict in Ukraine, are accelerating investments in research and development of new deposits.

Saipem plans to participate in tenders for a total of 51 billion euros in the next two years. According to Hares, he should obtain contracts above all in offshore engineering, offshore construction and the drilling of new wells, while the renewable part will be less relevant. The order backlog is not only record-breaking (24.4 billion), but it’s also solid: the very heavy write-downs at the end of 2021 have been absorbed and archived. Finally, there is the possible restart of the project in Mozambique which alone is worth 6 billion.

Eni’s new industrial plan

Eni instead it presented a quarterly report slightly below forecasts in terms of operating profit and announced an industrial plan to 2026 which raises the long-term hydrocarbon production targets. The improvement is accompanied by an upward revision of investments of 15% more than the old plan, according to calculations by Barclays.

For this reason, the analyst of the English bank, Joshua Stone it limited the target price to 17 euros. The recommendation remains overweight because Stone likes the membership compensation plan. Eni promised to turn over 25-30% of operating cash flow to shareholders and announced a 7% increase in its 2023 dividend. “This leads to a 7% dividend yield, the highest in the industry.” Other analysts, including those of Equitypoint out in their notes, that the assumptions of the plan are based on a higher price of hydrocarbons than current values, especially as regards gas.

While a number of investment banks confirmed their buy recommendations, the stock remained weak. Since the day of the announcement of the plan, Eni has lost around 4%, against the +1.5% of the Stoxx Energy index. Speaking of the stock market’s negative reaction to the plan, the ceo Claudio Descalzi he had said that the “results for 2022 are super” and that “the strategy issue still needs to be digested: not only have we increased the dividend but we have changed the policy and the investor has to go home and do the math”. The market took a couple of weeks to assimilate these strategic indications.

Tenaris pipes have lost their enamel

The numbers that Tenaris were accompanied by improvements in analysts’ estimates, impressed both by the volume trend of special tubes sold (+21% year) and by the new profitability record. The company controlled by Rocca family it expects still buoyant demand in 2023 and has almost doubled investments to meet it. The Stock Exchange was enthusiastic (+8% on the day of the presentation) but it didn’t last long, today the stock is on the prices prior to the release of the quarterly and closed February with a drop of 3.5%, against +4.4 % of the sector index.

In the first two months of 2013, Tenaris did not shine, but it must be said that in 2022 the shares had risen by 76%, after + 40% in 2021: from the lows of 2020 the value has multiplied by four.

There is also a slight weakening of the market environment. Drilling activity in the United States, after the jump of 2022, started 2023 with a loss of interest on the part of the Stock Exchange: the number of active drillers has dropped in recent weeks to around 600, the lowest since September. As recently reported by the Wall Street Journalmany shale oil fields are approaching their maximum exploitation limit and more and more resources are needed to obtain less oil and gas than in past years.